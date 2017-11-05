Seth Rich Update! Donna Brazile Was Scared to Death Video – Bill Still

According to ZeroHedge, the most shocking revelation in Donna Brazile’s new book, “Hacks”, was that after Seth Rich’s murder, she became increasingly paranoid for her own safety.

Brazile says she feared possible retribution from those who might blame her for the leaks of Democrat emails – leaks which have now been proven to have come – not from overseas or the Russians – but from within the DNC building itself because they were downloaded from the DNC servers directly onto a thumb drive.

Many researchers believe that Seth Rich was killed as a warning to others from shadowy Deep State actors Brazile knew of within the Clinton campaign.

Brazile, you’ll remember, was at that time the Chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee – not exactly a small fish in Washington. However, so called “top Democrats” instructed her not to discuss her concerns with others.



Video Source

Brazile describes her gradual awakening to the scope of the email theft, then the realization that it could have been an inside job, and that brought on mounting anxiety Seth Rich seemed to be the most logical candidate.

Blazile describes that she attempted to purge as many of these Deep State figures as she could, but it was like knowing you have rats in the basement.

“You take measures to get rid of them, but knowing they are there, or have been there, means you never feel truly at peace.”

According to ZeroHedge:

“Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of … Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home.”

Brazile says that her big wake-up call concerning the Seth Rich murder occurred when a month after the fact, and President Obama’s 55th birthday party in the White House, Susan Rice and former Attorney General Eric Holder separately pulled her aside and quietly urged her to take the Russian hacking seriously.

Meaning? Quit talking about Seth Rich.

TDC Note – Allow the words above to sink in for just a minute.