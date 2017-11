THE MONSTERS AMONG US Video – SGTReport

There are monsters among us. Theses are just a few of them. And the fact is, if the FBI would do its job, there would be indictments and perp walks for every single one of these hardcore criminals.

And with rumors today from Anon that Tony Podesta has turned himself in, and John Podesta preparing to do so, maybe, just maybe, justice will soon be served.



Video Source