Mark Taylor: Mind Boggling Treasonous Acts Exposed and Punished

Former firefighter Mark Taylor, author of the popular book “The Trump Prophecies,” correctly predicted President Donald Trump would win the 2016 election. The day after Trump’s historic win, Taylor predicted there were going to be “military style tribunals” to clean up the massive corruption in Washington. Now, with revelations of bribes by Russian agents given to the Obama Administration in a shady uranium deal, a rigged primary by Hillary Clinton and an Obama Administration “plot to destroy Trump,” revealed in a new book, is there any wonder why former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is calling this “the biggest political corruption scandal in U.S. history.” Against this backdrop, the “military tribunals” predicted by Taylor do NOT look farfetched now.

Taylor says, “The Lord started working with me about two or three weeks before the election. He kept telling me there’s going to be military style tribunals because the length, the depth and the scope of this corruption goes big, it’s going to boggle people’s minds. I can’t believe how big this is. Folks, put your seat belts on, this is going to be going on for years. These military style tribunals are going to have to take place because this thing is so big that, right now, we’re just scratching the surface. . . . It’s going to take military style tribunals to handle this because these are treasonous acts that are taking place right now. You are seeing treason on a scale that has never been seen before in the history of our country because of how many people are going to be involved.”

Taylor also points out, “America is not under judgment. It is the systems that are under judgment right now. Whether it’s our political system or judicial system, the immigration system, and even the church is under judgment right now.