Live Feed: Witnesses Say 15 People Are “Down” After Gunman Opens Fire In Texas Church from ZeroHedge

In an incident that authorities are describing as a “mass casualty situation,” between 12 and 15 people have reportedly been shot at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community south east of San Antonio. The people were presumably attending a Sunday church service when a gunman opened fire. Few details are available. The gunman is still “active” according to the latest police reports.

Here’s a live feed from the scene courtesy of local ABC affiliate KSAT 12:

Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that more than a dozen people have been injured during the shooting, though it is not clear yet how serious their injuries are. Kens5 Eye Witness News claims that a two-year-old is among the shooting victims. Neighbors are reporting that a gunman entered the church and opened fire before taking off in a vehicle.

PSA: Active shooter with 15 ppl down at the baptist church in Sutherland Springs down my road, be careful everybody‼️‼️ — MESSENGER (@SydneyMadisonM) November 5, 2017

#BREAKING Confirmed shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, police say multiple victims pic.twitter.com/1ljzxpqk4f — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017