How to Survive the Winter Author MN Gordon – Acting-Man

A Flawless Flock of Scoundrels

One of the fringe benefits of living in a country that’s in dire need of a political, financial, and cultural reset, is the twisted amusement that comes with bearing witness to its unraveling. Day by day we’re greeted with escalating madness. Indeed, the great fiasco must be taken lightly, so as not to be demoralized by its enormity.

Symphony grotesque in Washington [PT]

Of particular note is the present cast of characters. Could Bill Shakespeare himself have come up with a more flawless flock of scoundrels to take the plotless narrative from comedy to tragedy?

There’s President Trump, Hillary Clinton, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Mueller, the Podesta Brothers, all of Congress; the list of political actors goes on and on. Moreover, it wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t also mention former A-lister’s Barney Frank and O-Bama.

The efforts of members of the political class to climb and crawl over each other to reach the top of the dust heap and stay there are without restraint. Promises, lies, coercion, and deceit are all part of Washington’s standard operating procedure. They’ll steal from your kids and lie to grandma to get what they want.

Financial actors like Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein, John Stumpf, Steven Mnuchin, Janet Yellen, various Fed Presidents, and soon to enter stage right, Jerome Powell, have their parts to play too. Namely, to extract as much of the savings and future earnings from the general population as possible without triggering a revolt.

The Congress… a bunch of facinorous, serpigo-infested swinge-bucklers, roynish cony-catching nuthooks and cozeners. Obviously. [PT]

Tricks with No Treats

Then there’s the cultural cast, perhaps the worst of all. This company includes dirt bags like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, the Kardashians, half of the NFL, cultural appropriation police, and an endless assortment of freaks, dweebs, geeks, and weirdos. Have you heard of Caitlyn Jenner?

Until very recently, the cultural actors primarily served to distract the public from the crimes of their cohorts in the elitist class. But now the stage spotlight shines directly on them. Their exposed skeletons are a disgrace.

Still, their skeletons, along with nearly all story-lines circulating, are enormous distractions. In fact, there are so many distractions it’s hard to tell what is real. Certainly, Halloween week has provided a multitude of tricks – yet, no treats – to chew on.

Harvey Weinstein disposal squad spotted in Hollywood; meanwhile, young persons reportedly escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement as far back as 2005. [PT]

There was special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of several of President Trump’s campaign advisors. Somehow this has something to do with Russian meddling in the 2016 election. More accurately, it provides grounds for the Washington establishment to escalate its efforts to impeach Trump.

Nonetheless, could there be a more one-sided witch hunt? What about Hillary Clinton and Tony Podesta? What we mean is, what is the objective of Mueller’s fiddle faddle? Is it an investigation or a cover up?