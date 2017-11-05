Hawking Fears AI Will ‘Replace Humans Altogether’ by – The Anti-Media

World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking recently expressed concern over the rise of artificial intelligence, suggesting the ever-evolving class of technology could soon take over the human race.

Hawking is no stranger to voicing unsettling predictions about humanity’s dwindling chances for survival. As he in an interview with Wired magazine, as reported by Cambridge News:

“I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that outperforms humans.”

Hawking has previously sounded the alarm on artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, he spoke on a panel with the likes of Elon Musk, Sam Harris, and Bill Gates to warn that AI could cause humans to go extinct.

It’s not just artificial intelligence that has Hawking worried. He has expressed skepticism toward technology in general. The physicist suggested this year that because of mankind’s inherent aggression, the risks of nuclear and biological warfare continue to threaten our survival. He controversially said that “some form of world government” but acknowledged this could lead to tyranny.

He has also warned that if aliens came to Earth, they might seek to colonize the planet. He compared the scenario to “Native Americans encountering Columbus.”

“That didn’t turn out so well,” he said last year.

Further, Hawking continues to advise humans to find another planet to inhabit as the population grows too big for Earth and the environment continues to deteriorate.

Hawking reiterated this sentiment during his recent interview, advocating a new space program “with a view to eventually colonising suitable planets for human habitation.“

“I believe we have reached the point of no return. Our earth is becoming too small for us, global population is increasing at an alarming rate and we are in danger of self-destructing.“

Both he and Elon Musk — who also fears artificial intelligence — are staunch proponents of colonizing other planets, particularly Mars. Musk is working to establish a settlement on the red planet in the coming decades.

Though some tech experts disagree with their predictions about AI’s potential power, recent developments continue to indicate the technology is evolving at an exponential pace. Saudi Arabia just granted citizenship to Sophia, a robot who last year indicated her desire to own a business, create art, start a family, and own a home.

