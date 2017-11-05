Gold: The Fiscal Hurricane

financial assets like the stock market, real estate or classic cars which were the beneficiaries of the ultra-low interest rates. Money simply has been funneled like grain is force fed into a goose. The easy money environment also fueled the huge tech group to bubble-like valuations such that the Googles, Facebooks, Amazon and Apples are beyond political control, antitrust issues and their treasuries are larger than some countries.

But now after numerous false starts and believing that inflation is benign, the Fed has thrown its crisis-era stimulus programme into reverse, reducing purchases to shrink its mammoth $4.5 trillion balance sheet which was less than one trillion before the financial crisis. Other central banks have followed suit. The European Central Bank (ECB) will halve its asset purchase scheme. However, just as quantitative easing was a grand experiment, never has a central bank embarked on such a monumental task of unwinding. We believe we are in unchartered waters. Nonetheless it will be a “dovish” taper with the ECB refusing to set an end date to bond buying which has caused negative rates, penalizing savers with puny returns.

Even under “dovish” Yellen, the Fed has targeted gradual treasury sales of only $10 billion a month, important since there is a large gap between Fed expectations and what is priced in the market. Nonetheless, deposits will be drained from the system ushering a competition for funds – rates must increase. This time a dovish Fed might not have a choice, a new sheriff arrives in February.

Bitcoin Bandwagon?

For thousands of years, gold was considered money. Today there is another alternative and yet another sign of inflation. After a decade of extraordinary money printing and credit inflation, the recent creation of cryptocurrencies have become a new asset class, led by bitcoin as investors believe that it is the new money, rising six fold in the past 12 months. With bitcoin, there is no centralized clearing, settlement or regulatory oversight. The key to the success of any currency is its wide usage and legitimacy as a store of value. Cryptocurrencies can be used as money with relative anonymity without the need for a central authority such as a bank or government. Thus its growing usage. Until recently, central banks were not too worried about digital currencies believing that they were small since the market value was only some $200 billion. However, there are some 2,000 cryptocurrencies and the exponential growth exposes a mania that has seen a separation between price and intrinsic value. New ones are created every day since any entrepreneurial computer whiz can easily write code. We believe a war is inevitable between the central bankers and the crypto-creators, so they are now subject to regulatory risk.