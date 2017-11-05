The Economy Is Deteriorating Quickly As The Nations Debt Spikes (Video)
Malls are deteriorating at an accelerated pace. More and more space is becoming available as people find it more difficult to save and spend under this fake economy. US Gross National Debt spikes by 640 billion dollars in 8 weeks. Combined wealthiest billionaires fortunes top 6 trillion dollars. More Americans are denouncing their citizenship because of taxes.