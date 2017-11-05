Don’t Be Fooled by Soros’ Great Deception-America and Trump Are In Grave Danger by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

George Soros is preparing to unleash holy hell on America. His so-called “Purple Revolution” is designed to produce a civil war and at the same time force Donald Trump from office.

The dreaded November 4th day of infamy has come and gone and we are still alive, we are still here. Today, on November 5th, we all are breathing a collective sigh of relief. The much dreaded Soros-led revolution against our country has come and gone and it has failed miserably. Antifa has become Antifail. The much anticipated nationwide protests, designed to remove Donald Trump from office has failed and failed miserably. The good guys have won and the bad guys have failed. The Independent Media has is rejoicing in America’s good fortune. For example, here are two reports from Breitbart and Infowars where they are proclaiming defeat for America’s 5th column forces.

From Breitbart:

Infowars filed a report which indicated a similar dismal turnout with all the excitement of watching the paint dry on the wall.

Has Soros Lost the Ability to Launch Violent Protests In Which People Die and Governments Topple?

The question posed in the previous subtitle is ridiculous on its face. The recent deadly riots at Charlottesville stands as a case in point. Then why and how did the George Soros organization, Antifa, fail so badly in bringing people together for the purpose of destabilizing the country in such a manner that Trump would be deposed? The simple answer is that it is all part of the planned deception.

Do not make the mistake of discounting George Soros and his criminal enterprises consisting of social justice warriorsfrom carrying out their deeds of destructio. Don’t make the mistake in assuming that these groups have somehow lost their effectiveness. Soros’s organizations are effective because they employ successful battle plans. Their arsenal of mishief and mayhem consists of a combination of Rules for Radicals and the ancient teachings of Sun Tzu and The Art of War.

November 4th was an abject failure from a strategic point of view based on self-generated violence, violent deaths, raw numbers of participants and the promotion of regime change inside the United States. Before making the mistake of thinking that yesterday’s designed protest were a failure, please consider the following admonitions from Sun Tzu as published in The Art of War. Please note that these teachings form the backbone for teaching military strategy at the military academies. And I have found these historical admonitions to be useful in tracking and predicting Soros strategies which are designed to take down America.

Consider the following quotes from Sun Tzu which have proven applicable to past Soros-led acts of violence.

“Appear at points which the enemy must hasten to defend; march swiftly to places where you are not expected” “You can be sure of succeeding in your attacks if you only attack places which are undefended.” “The spot where we intend to fight must not be made known; for then the enemy will have to prepare against a possible attack at several different points.” “Numerical weakness comes from having to prepare against possible attacks; numerical strength, from compelling our adversary to make these preparations against us.” “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”

From the abovementioned quotes, I see the strategies behind the Vegas massacre, the “hands up don’t shoot” violence in the St. Louis area and the ISIS attack upon innocent and defenseless persons in Manhattan. These quotes also tell us what is coming next.

Antifa is definitely a force to be reckoned with, just ask the concert goers in Las Vegas. However, I repeatedly warned that November 4th would likely be a dud and as I said, nobody in their right mind would telegraph a terrorist attack.

What Is Coming

The artificially created threat of terrorism has forced America to defend the venues of sporting events and air travel. However, what security protections have been enacted at malls? One gets scanned and potentially frisked when they travel or go to a game. However, one should consider the fact that there are no equivalent security measures in effect at shopping malls or at a schools or at large churches? Now that these facts are out on the table, America, ask yourself, if you were Soros, where would you attack next? Where would your big false flag attacks occur? And if your goal is national destablization, what would you do given these facts?

Why aren’t DHS and the FBI moving to correct these glaring deficiencies? Instead, the defense of these soft targets has been made easier by the implementation of gun-free-zones. The terrorists know that there will be virtually no opposition at these vulnerable venues.

Conclusion

Sun Tzu would admonish America to not consider November 4th as a real victory. Soros forces were feigning weakness for the purpose of letting our guard down.

I have revealed in past articles that Antifa is partnered with MS-13, ISIS, the CIA, the FBI and the United Nations. These forces coalesce in the CALEXIT movement. They are probably responsible for the fires in Northern California, but the fact gathering still continues. The contents of these assertions form the background of my interview with Paul Preston which willl air on the November 5th edition of The Common Sense Show.

There is one thing that one can be sure of with regard to timing. We cannot fix an exact date of the coming Tet Offensive-terror like attacks. However, you can bet they are close. When the enemy uses distraction it always precedes, in close promixity, the timing of theit intended attacks. America is clearly in the danger zone.

As a footnote, the announced arrests of Podesta and Abedin are not real, at least at this point in time. I believe that this is yet another Soros distraction using disinformation to distract and mentally disarm America.

