Bob Moriarty On The Bitcoin Bubble And Who Killed Kennedy

During the last month I have spoken to dozens of junior resource investors at events ranging from Vancouver to New Orleans. The topic du jour is definitely Novo Resources and how much gold is really sitting just below the earth down in the Pilbara. Simply stated nobody knows Novo better than Bob Moriarty. He has been writing about Novo since 2012 and hasn’t stopped pounding the table since. I also engaged Bob in a brief discussion about who killed Kennedy and he even offered a junior oil pick with which I happen to strongly agree (and in which I also own shares). Without further ado here is Energy & Gold’s Halloween 2017 conversation with 321gold founder Bob Moriarty:

CEO Technician: I was just at the New Orleans Investment Conference and the sentiment at that conference felt exactly neutral as I wrote a couple days ago. What’s your feel for where we are at in the precious metals sentiment cycle?

Bob Moriarty: I read what you wrote and I always hate it when everyone agrees with me but I believe we could see a short countertrend rally now before the excess bullish sentiment gets washed out. I would like to see a major bottom put in place similar to what we saw in December 2015/January 2016.

There are actually some really scary things on the horizon; there’s a coup d’etat against Trump even though all of the evidence points to the collusion with Russia benefiting the Democrats, not Trump. There is a coup d’etat in progress and it is very dangerous because the next step will be a military coup d’etat; in the event of a military coup gold, platinum, and silver should go much higher but first we need to wash out the weak hands.

CEO Technician: There was an interesting conversation in New Orleans about platinum and its relative rarity compared to gold and even palladium. Why does platinum continue to be so weak? The obvious answer is that it’s in surplus and a little known fact is that palladium is actually 15x more rare than platinum.

Bob Moriarty: Everybody sees prices move and they want to come up with an explanation but often times there simply is no explanation. All markets go up and all markets go down, and sometimes markets become absurdly overpriced and sometimes they become absurdly underpriced. It’s no more complicated than that. Platinum is cheap. You don’t need to try to explain, you just need to buy what’s cheap and sell what’s dear.