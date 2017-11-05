Why the Bitcoin Market Could Soon Triple in Size by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Bitcoin just went mainstream.

I’m not saying this because teachers, plumbers, and librarians are getting filthy rich off bitcoin…or because cryptos are the biggest story in the investing world.

I’m saying this because the CME Group just made a historic decision.

The CME Group runs the world’s largest options and futures exchange. On Tuesday, it said that it will introduce its first-ever bitcoin futures contract.

This contract will track the price of bitcoin. And the CME Group plans to introduce it by the end of the year.

• The price of bitcoin surged 19% since this story…

It’s now trading seven times higher than where it was at the start of the year.

But it should head much, much higher.

The market for bitcoin could even soon triple in size because of this historic decision.

I’ll show you why in today’s essay. I’ll also show you how to get in front of this coming stampede.

But you first need to understand something important.

• The “smart money” barely owns any bitcoin…

This refers to institutional investors, which includes hedge funds, money managers, and sovereign wealth funds.

You might find this hard to believe. After all, institutional investors are usually the first to invest in groundbreaking technologies.

So, why don’t they own any bitcoin?

Simple. They can’t.

• You see, many institutional investors manage billions of dollars…

Some manage trillions.

When you oversee that much money, the stakes are high. So, these firms must hedge their bets when they make big trades.

There are many ways to do this. But the most common way is with futures contracts.

Now, the actual mechanics of hedging with futures are complicated. But they basically allow big institutional investors to protect themselves against adverse price movements.