Absolute Proof That Our Elections Are Bought Video – TruthStream Media

We tried out two different titles on this. When we saved ‘This Is How Fake Our Election Was” it was automatically flagged as inappropriate. When we changed it back to ‘proof our elections are bought,’ now OK.

Apparently you can’t call a “fake” when you see it. Life under Orwell’s nightmare, rolling forward into total censorship.



Video Source