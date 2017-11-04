The Walls Are Closing In On The Cabal, They Are Now Covering Their Tracks (Video)
NN fakes the news once again by using a split screen. US launches strike against the IS in Somalia. Iraqi troops take control of their borders, the IS are doomed. The Syrian armed forces liberate Deir-Ezor and we are weeks away before the paid mercenaries are eradicated from the country. The cabal are now covering their tracks and using distractions, they have released Bin-Laden documents trying to convince the world that Iran created and worked with al-Qaeda.