The Variables Influencing Zinc's Price Rally – Jim Walchuck Video

Jim Walchuck of Zinc One joins us to help us understand the potential for Zinc and what is triggering its rise in value, we look at Zinc’s relationship with Precious Metals and its use cases. Also we look at the exciting roadmap for Zinc One and Jim shares with us what investors can look forward to in the coming year!

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:30 Primary use cases for Zinc and market overview

05:00 How does the rising price effect users of Zinc?

07:00 Zinc’s relationship with Precious Metals

08:45 What is driving Zinc’s price higher?

12:20 Zinc Ones’s roadmap for 2018

17:00 Other projects, expansion and closing thoughts for 2018

25:00 Where to learn more and reach Zinc One



