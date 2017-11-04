UPDATED LIST of Antifa Protest Locations
Here’s an updated list of Antifa protest locations from the Refuse Fascism website. Several locations have changed from the original list I posted and more have been added. We can probably expect other events that are not listed on their site.
Antifa Protest Locations
Akron, November 4
4:00 pm
- Gather in front of the Mitchell UFCW Building
- 1655 West Market Str. & North Hawkins Ave.
Atlanta, November 4
6:00 pm
- Euclid & Moreland Ave NE
- Little 5 Points/Findley Plaza, Atlanta
- Bring pots and pans, flashlights, glow sticks, lanterns, signs, banners, and everyone you know. The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!
Austin, November 4
1:00 pm
Boston, November 4
4:00 pm
- Due to permit negotiations, the November 4th demonstration “This Nightmare Must End” The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!” has been moved from Shoppers’ Plaza to the Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Commons.
Chicago, November 4
1:00 pm
- Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn
Cincinnati, November 4
1:00 pm
- Piatt Park 100 Garfield Place
Cleveland, November 4
1:00 pm
- Public Square
Falmouth, MA, November 4
10:30 am
- Move to Remove
- Falmouth Town Green, Falmouth, MA
Honolulu, November 4
9:30 am
- 9:30am: Gather at Ala Moana Park (across from Pi`ikoi St.)
- 11:00 am: Rally at Thomas Square
Indianapolis, November 4
12 pm
- 12-5 PM
- Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205
Los Angeles, November 4
1:00 pm
- Pershing Square
- 5th St. and Hill St ~ Downtown LA
Miami, November 4
12:00 PM
- Gather at Bayfront Park Friendship Torch</div
- 401 Biscayne Blvd
Minneapolis, November 4
12:00 PM
- Berger Fountain at Loring Park
- 1382 Willow Street
New York City, November 4
2:00 pm
- 42nd Street & Broadway NYC
Philadelphia, November 4
2:00 pm
- Thomas Paine Plaza
- 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia
Pittsfield, MA November 4
1:00 pm
- Park Square 1 West Street
- Pittsfield MA
Portland, Oregon November 4
2:00 pm
- Jameson Square Fountain, Portland Oregon
- PDX Refuse Fascism! The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!
Salem, OR, November 4
3:00 pm
- Salem Capitol
San Francisco, November 4
3:00 PM
Union Square, San Francisco
Seattle, November 4
12:00 pm
- Gather at Seattle City Hall Plaza, 4th Avenue & James Street
Tucson, November 4
2:00 PM
- March begins at Tucson Comic Con / TCC
- 260 S. Church Avenue
- Meet @ NO! Banner near front entrance
Stay aware
As I find more information, I’ll continue to keep you updated. Sign up for my daily newsletter – when I know, you’ll know.
Most folks are hoping that these end up being peaceful events. But, considering some of the rhetoric on both sides (protesters and counterprotesters) it’s best to be prepared. This article talks about what to do if all hell breaks loose tomorrow, November 4th.
NOTE:
Threatening one another, calling names, and making ad hominem attacks is not productive. I strongly encourage civil debate and don’t expect everyone to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, but some folks take advantage of this policy.
Does your comment add to the conversation or is it simply a list of racial slurs, profanity, and insults? If so, they will be redacted. I hate having to do this, so kindly follow the advisement above and we’ll have no problem.
And lack of civility aside, there can be other ramifications. Certain ill-thought-out statements can catch the attention of the authorities and I have no interest in being subpoenaed.
Daisy Luther
