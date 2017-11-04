UPDATED LIST of Antifa Protest Locations by Daisy Luther – The Organic Prepper

Here’s an updated list of Antifa protest locations from the Refuse Fascism website. Several locations have changed from the original list I posted and more have been added. We can probably expect other events that are not listed on their site.

Akron, November 4

4:00 pm

Atlanta, November 4

6:00 pm

Austin, November 4

1:00 pm

Boston, November 4

4:00 pm

Chicago, November 4

1:00 pm

Cincinnati, November 4

1:00 pm

Cleveland, November 4

1:00 pm

Falmouth, MA, November 4

10:30 am

Honolulu, November 4

9:30 am

Indianapolis, November 4

12 pm

Los Angeles, November 4

1:00 pm

Miami, November 4

12:00 PM

Gather at Bayfront Park Friendship Torch</div

401 Biscayne Blvd

Facebook event page

Minneapolis, November 4

12:00 PM

Berger Fountain at Loring Park

1382 Willow Street

Facebook Event

New York City, November 4

2:00 pm

42nd Street & Broadway NYC

Facebook event page

Philadelphia, November 4

2:00 pm

Thomas Paine Plaza

1401 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia

Facebook event page

Pittsfield, MA November 4

1:00 pm

Park Square 1 West Street

Pittsfield MA

Facebook event page

Portland, Oregon November 4

2:00 pm

Jameson Square Fountain, Portland Oregon

PDX Refuse Fascism! The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

RSVP and spread Facebook page

Salem, OR, November 4

3:00 pm

Salem Capitol

Facebook Event

San Francisco, November 4

3:00 PM

Union Square, San Francisco

Facebook Event

Seattle, November 4

12:00 pm

Gather at Seattle City Hall Plaza, 4th Avenue & James Street

Facebook Event

Tucson, November 4

2:00 PM

March begins at Tucson Comic Con / TCC

260 S. Church Avenue

Meet @ NO! Banner near front entrance

Stay aware

As I find more information, I’ll continue to keep you updated. Sign up for my daily newsletter – when I know, you’ll know.

Most folks are hoping that these end up being peaceful events. But, considering some of the rhetoric on both sides (protesters and counterprotesters) it’s best to be prepared. This article talks about what to do if all hell breaks loose tomorrow, November 4th.

NOTE:

Threatening one another, calling names, and making ad hominem attacks is not productive. I strongly encourage civil debate and don’t expect everyone to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, but some folks take advantage of this policy.

Does your comment add to the conversation or is it simply a list of racial slurs, profanity, and insults? If so, they will be redacted. I hate having to do this, so kindly follow the advisement above and we’ll have no problem.

And lack of civility aside, there can be other ramifications. Certain ill-thought-out statements can catch the attention of the authorities and I have no interest in being subpoenaed.

Please feel free to share any information from this site in part or in full, leaving all links intact, giving credit to the author and including a link to this website and the following bio. Daisy is a coffee-swigging, gun-toting, homeschooling blogger who writes about current events, preparedness, frugality, and the pursuit of liberty on her website, The Organic Prepper. She curates all the most important news links on her aggregate site, PreppersDailyNews.com She is the best-selling author of 4 books and lives in the mountains of Virginia with her two daughters and an ever-growing menarie. You can find Daisy on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.