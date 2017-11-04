Tucker – What’s Wrong With the FBI? Video – Bill Still

Last night, Tucker Carlson asked what’s wrong with the FBI.

Ok, stop the tape right there. This is one of the most shocking cell phone camera videos of this entire sordid affair. Let’s look at those last few seconds again.

Does this look like two guys dressed as cops, run into the frame, kneel and start firing into the crowd? I really hope it’s not true, but let’s look again. Tucker cut off the next few seconds, but that shows what appears to be one of these shooters turn around and walk away. He appears to be a rather tall guy dressed as a Las Vegas cop, but maybe not.

I’m still reporting from the one-time, free-speech capital of the world. Good day.



Video Source