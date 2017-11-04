Singapore, HK and China are hot for fintech and blockchain by Brian Wang – Next Big Future

Singapore wants to bolster its status as a wealth management and foreign-exchange center as part of plans to create more financial-sector jobs and mitigate the effect of rapid changes in technology.

Singapore adding financial jobs when globally 30% of banking jobs are being automated by 2023

In a plan unveiled Monday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said it aims to create 4,000 net new jobs in financial services and financial technology, and achieve real growth in the sector of 4.3 percent annually, faster than the overall economy.

Banks around the world are cutting jobs as the industry is transformed by digital technology, and the application of artificial intelligence and robotics. Vikram Pandit, who ran Citigroup Inc., has predicted some 30 percent of banking jobs will disappear over the next five years.

The financial sector accounts for about 13 percent of Singapore’s gross domestic product and employs around 200,000 people.

Singapore, Hong Kong Fintech

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published an Industry Transformation Map (ITM) to be a stronger financial center.

Singapore wants to grow its financial sector by creating 3,000 financial services jobs and 1,000 fintech jobs.

Singapore had 73 venture backed fintech deals from 2013-2016.

Hong Kong and Singapore have signed an agreement to cooperate on fintech including a project using blockchain for trade finance.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) together with banks including HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC tested late in 2016 the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), also known as blockchain, to build a trade finance platform. Singapore is also developing a platform.

Linking the two is part of a broader plan between HKMA and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to collaborate in blockchain and other financial technology (fintech) projects, the pair said in a joint statement.

They plan to use blockchain technology to make trade finance more efficient and reduce the risk of fraud in letters of credit (LOC) and other transactions.

ong Kong’s project can digitize trade documents, automate processes, allow sharing of required documentation among authorized participants, and reduce human errors and the risk of fraud.

China is looking at many large scale blockchain applications

Here is a sample of seven blockchain applications in China.

* A 400 million yuan ($60.4 million) asset-backed security(ABS), which was backed by Baidu’s blockchain technology, was issued on the Shanghai Securities Exchange on Sept 19