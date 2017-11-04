Senator Rand Paul Assaulted at His Kentucky Home by Rory – The Daily Coin

It seems Senator Rand Paul has been assaulted at his home, but the reports are not saying if he has been hurt or how what exactly has happened.

According to The Hill

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at his home in Bowling Green, the senator’s office confirmed on Saturday. “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

A person has been arrested but injuries and what exactly happened is not being reported?

The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, according to a statement from police. The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday. Police are investigating the assault, according to the statement. Boucher has been charged with 4th degree assault, causing a minor injury. Source

NBCNews is reporting the FBI is involved and now handling the case. I feel a lot better since the FBI has done such a great job recently of handling high profile cases involving sensitive material.

The Republican senator sustained a minor injury, state police said. An ambulance was not required. The Kentucky State Police confirmed that the FBI were involved in the investigation, but the ongoing probe will be led by the trooper who made the arrest.

Hopefully, we will have more to report soon.