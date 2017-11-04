We’re Being PLAYED by Bankers & Media | Craig Hemke Video – Silver Doctors

“We’re all just pawns being played by the bankers and their media,” Craig Hemke tells Silver Doctors on this week’s SD Metals & Markets.

Hemke says the gold cartel is trying to break gold below its 200-day moving average. But he thinks it unlikely gold will break below $1240. He gives his new forecast for precious metals going to the yearend.

Hemke says the economy is not doing as well as the mainstream would want us to believe. “We’re all just pawns being played by the bankers and their media,” Craig Hemke says.



