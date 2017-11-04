Louis Cammarosano (Smaulgld): An Inconvenient Truth About China That Goldbugs Don’t Want to Hear Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, former Wall St lawyer, former Silicon Valley executive and current precious metal and crypto currency analyst, Louis Cammarosano of Smaulgld https://smaulgld.com/.

Louis provides balanced, level headed coverage of gold, silver and crypto currencies as well as the global economy. His YouTube channel with great, thought provoking content is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdXB…

China’s debt problem and why they can’t deleverage https://mises.org/wire/crisis-or-stag…

During this hour plus long interview, Louis and Jason discuss the Chinese economy, their credit bubble, why China doesn’t want the world reserve currency (WRC) anytime soon and why no credible source has confirmed the gold backed petro yuan story going around the gold and alt media community.

Jason and Louis also discuss the gold and silver markets as well as Bitcoin and crypto currency.



