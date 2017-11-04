Follow This Strategy to Rip Profits From the Crypto Boom by Teeka Tiwari – International Man

Just recently, a newsletter guy wrote that the cryptocurrency space felt like 1998–1999.

(He was referencing the latter stages of the dot-com bubble.)

I’ll explain why I hope he’s right about that in a moment.

This, of course, is just another way of expressing the same fear I’ve heard for two years: “Is it too late to get into bitcoin?”

When he wrote his article in October, bitcoin was at $4,400. Since then, it’s reached new highs over $7,300.

Friends, over the next three years, bitcoin will trade for more than $25,000.

And if that newsletter fella is correct—and this really is like 1998–99—bitcoin will shoot to over $60,000.

In this essay, I want to show you why you must own some bitcoin now.

I’ll also show you how you can protect yourself from the day when (like all assets) bitcoin corrects in price.

There are many reasons why bitcoin will continue to rise.

Today, I am going to focus on one single metric. An analyst I respect says this metric has been responsible for 94% of bitcoin’s growth.

The Network Effect

Tom Lee is a polarizing figure…

From 2007–14, he was chief equity strategist at JPMorgan. He’s been top-ranked by Institutional Investor every year since 1998.

Today, he heads research at Fundstrat, one of Wall Street’s top research firms.

When everybody was bearish on stocks in 2015, Lee was pounding the table to buy. When the world went all-in bullish in 2017, Lee counseled caution.

Lee is a guy who’s unafraid of going against the crowd. That’s why I wasn’t surprised when he started getting bullish on bitcoin.

His argument is based on Metcalfe’s Law.

You see, Lee views bitcoin as a social network. And Metcalfe’s Law says the value of a network is the square of the number of its users.