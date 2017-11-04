Documents Reveal FBI Continued to Receive Evidence After Closing Clinton Email Investigation by Kenneth Whittle – DisObedient Media

Earlier today, the FBI quietly released part 15 of its Hillary R. Clinton files, containing a total of 137 pages, mostly redacted, pertaining to the FBI’s investigation of Clinton’s private email server. The release provides furtherevidence that former Director Comey closed the Clinton email investigation prematurely, before the FBI had received all of the evidence

What stands out almost immediately in this release is the fact that on August 28, 2015, an FBI Special Agent submitted a Preservation and Records Request to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), U.S. Department of the Treasury, Officer of the Director of National intelligence (ODNI), National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) and the Department of Energy (DOE).

A second request was filed on September 2, 2015, to the same agencies as well as the United States Secret Service (USSS) and the National Security Agency (NSA). The following day, on September 3, 2015, the Special Agent would send a third request to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

Why are these dates and requests significant?

On April 23, 2015, the New York Times broke the Uranium One story, a deal in which the United States agreed to sell one-fifth of its uranium production capacity to Russia. As a result of this deal, the Clinton Foundation began to receive millions of dollars in donations to the Clinton Foundation, while former President Clinton received $500,000 for a speech given at a Russian investment bank in Moscow.

This scandal has begun to make headlines once again, as it has been revealed that the NRC has been lying to Congress and the American people about the sale of this uranium. For example, in a November 2010 press release, the NRC declared that, “Neither Uranium One nor ARMZ holds an NRC export license, so no uranium produced at either facility may be exported.”