Democrats Throwing Hillary Clinton Under The Bus Have Pundits Asking ‘Is More Coming?’ by Susan Duclos – All News Pipeline

While television networks are refusing to report on the series of scandals that have rocked Hillary Clinton, some other media outlets, as well as some top names in Democratic politics, have suddenly gone from talking about her like she is “all that and a bag of chips,” to throwing her directly under the proverbial bus, then taking turns jumping into the driver’s seat to keep running her over.

In the last three weeks, Hillary Clinton has been hit with what Fox News panelist, Charles Hurt calls “Three Watergate-Level scandals,” each one more damaging than the other, all of them implicating others such as Barack Obama, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, other deep state members, the Clinton Foundation, the entire DNC apparatus, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, and more.

Listen below:

Week One, Scandal #1- Uranium One: While “Clinton Cash” exposed quite a bit of information on the Uranium One deal, the majority of the MSM kept calling it all a “conspiracy” theory, when The Hill exposed the level of corruption seen from bribery to potential money laundering, possible racketeering, and more, it blew up all over the internet, and now has follow up reports implicating Barack Obama in setting up a back channel to allow yellowcake uranium, the raw material used to make nuclear fuel and weapons, to be exported out of the U.S. and into Europe and Asia.

So many people, including Robert Mueller, have been implicated in the Uranium One scandal, because Mueller was FBI director at the time, that three GOP lawmakers have just introduced a resolution in Congress, saying that “Robert Mueller is compromised and should resign from his special counsel position immediately.”

Mueller Resolution by stevennelson10 on Scribd

Week Two, Scandal #2 – DNC, Clinton Campaign Funded “Trump Dossier”: Reports exposed that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, paid out over $ 1 million to Fusion GPS, who hired former British spy Christopher Steele, to create the “Trump dossier,” using Kremlin links sources. Once again as that story blew up on the internet, more information was revealed that Barack Obama’s official campaign organization paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie, the same group that funneled the money into Fusion GPS for the Clinton campaign and the DNC.

The Washington Post reported last week that Perkins Coie, an international law firm, was directed by both the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to retain Fusion GPS in April of 2016 to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump. Fusion GPS then hired Christopher Steele, a former British spy, to compile a dossier of allegations that Trump and his campaign actively colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 election. Though many of the claims in the dossier have been directly refuted, none of the dossier’s allegations of collusion have been independently verified. Lawyers for Steele admitted in court filings last April that his work was not verified and was never meant to be made public.