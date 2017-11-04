‘The business of China is business. The business of America is war’ – Gerald Celente

While the United States is concentrated on wars, China wants economic prosperity, according to business consultant Gerald Celente. He predicts the Chinese economy will become the largest in less than 10 years.

“Politicians lie, but numbers don’t. Take a look at the decline of America and the advancement of China. The trend is undeniable. America’s middle-income households had shrunk from 61 percent in 1971 to 50 percent today, while China’s grew from five percent in 2000, just before they joined the World Trade Organization, to nearly 35 percent today,” Celente told RT.

Beijing has pledged to invest in its economic future, which can be proved by President Xi Jinping’s speech at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, the analyst notes.

“China’s investing in its future. From high tech to NEVs (new electric vehicles), to speeding up the development of the internet plus advanced manufacturing and innovation enterprises. To foreign acquisitions of ports, industries and airports to the One Belt One Road Initiative, China’s on the fast track to become the master of economic globalization,” Celente wrote.

While China is concentrated on economic growth and prosperity of its citizens, the situation is opposite in the United States.

“You never hear those words coming from US politicians. Compare Xi’s vision to President Trump’s actions for a massive budget request for the “greatest military buildup in American history” … and not a word about the growing needs for a better life, harmony, cultural advancement and a beautiful nation,”Celente said.