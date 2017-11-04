Bombshell Air Traffic Control Audio From Night Of Las Vegas Shooting: “Active Shooters On The Runway” by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

In a bombshell audio recording from the night of the Las Vegas shooting, an air traffic control dispatcher can be heard telling one pilot that it might not be a good idea to land because there are “active shooters on the runway.”

Co-founder of “The New Right,” Mike Tokes, obtained the recording and has dispensed it on Twitter.

Listen for yourself. The specific statement comes just after the 2:00 mark.

Air traffic control tapes on the night of the Las Vegas shooting: “There’s active shooters on the runway. They’re on the airport property” pic.twitter.com/HZf3LBeAgk — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 29, 2017

“Shutting down might not be a good idea, there’s active shooters on the runway,” he declared. “The 19s are closed, we are in the process of trying to round them up, they are on the airport property.”

We know from audio analysis that there were at least two different ranges of shots that were fired. Mike Adams provided an excellent analysis of the audio from video footage that has been obtained and made several points of reference to where the shots of a second shooter may have originated.

However, not one of the places the Adams pointed to as a possibility was the airport.

Has Clarke County Sheriff Joe Lombardo addressed this yet? I don’t think so.

Will this change anything in his timeline, again?

If you recall, investigative reporter Laura Loomer and Mike Tokes were barred from entering Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s long-awaited press conference just one day after they went to alleged Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos’ house after he canceled his national interviews and suddenly disappeared into thin air.

There are far too many unanswered questions in the ongoing story of the Las Vegas shooting and it seems we know more about the Islamic jihadi in New York in a matter of hours than we know from the Las Vegas shooting over a month later from those investigating the attack.

If there are any pilots who were flying in or out of Las Vegas on October 1 who may have credible information about this air traffic control audio, please feel free to contact me at FreedomOutpost.com and click on the contact button at the top.

####