Beans, Again? Let’s make them interesting!

Over the past few months, I have been increasing the number of dinners I make using beans and rice. I am cycling through the last of my store-bought canned beans and I have been pressure canning my own beans. Thus far I have canned pinto beans and red beans. I use the pinto beans to make my own refried beans. I mixed the beans with cooked rice and served them in a burrito with lettuce and tomatoes, and home canned salsa. I use the red beans to make Cajun red beans & rice. (The recipe is included below.)

There are a couple of reasons why I have been increasingly incorporating beans into our diet. First, dried beans are cheap. When combined with rice, beans form a complete protein. Switching from an almost exclusively meat-based diet to more of a bean-based diet has lowered our per meal cost, which has freed up money for other preps. Second, dried beans are easy to store in bulk, as is rice. That’s why most of us stock beans and rice. Third, I want my family to get accustomed to a bean-based diet now so that when the SHTF, they will not experience digestive shock. (If you are going to add fiber to your diet, do so slowly–or stock up on laxatives.) The fourth and final reason I have been preparing more bean-based meals is so I can find out what works and what doesn’t.

The goal of this post is to initiate a dialogue on preparing beans and rice in novel ways so as to avoid food fatigue. The first recipe I will include is from The Wolf Pack Cookbook. The second is one I just invented tonight. I call it “Indian-Cuban Fusion Black Beans and Rice with Pulled Pork.” The recipe is included below.

How do you prepare your beans and rice? Please post your recipe.

Cajun Beans and Rice

Ingredients:

Canola oil

Garlic

Green pepper

Onion

Celery

Red beans (2 pints)

Andouille sausage (about ¾ cup or so)

Cajun Seasoning

Rice