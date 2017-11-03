Why you’ll probably lose money in bitcoin, regardless of the price Podcast – Simon Black – Sovereign Man

Bitcoin hit another all-time high today on the back of two, major announcements.

Dedicated Sovereign Man readers know I don’t pay much attention to Bitcoin’s price. Instead, I focus on the market cap and demand fundamentals.

In today’s Podcast, I explain my thoughts on the future demand of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and what these two announcements mean for the sector.

And I share the role of investor psychology in cryptocurrency speculation… And why most people buying crypto today will get crushed – even if Bitcoin hits $1 million a coin.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>