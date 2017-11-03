Syrian Army Fully Liberates City of Deir ez-Zor From Daesh from Sputnik News

The Syrian servicemen have confirmed to Sputnik, that the city of Deir ez-Zor, the biggest in the country’s east and the last stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group, has been completely liberated.

After the three-year-long siege of Deir ez-Zor was broken on September 5, the Syrian government forces announce they have cleared the city from last Daesh fighters, which marks another key defeat for the terrorist group, which has recently lost most of the territory it occupied during the Daesh rampage across Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Earlier a military news service run by the Syrian army’s ally Hezbollah has reported, that the Syrian army gained control of al-Hamidiya, Sheikh Yassin, al-Ardhi and al-Rashidia districts, and prepared to enter the final district held by terrorists.

E. #Syria: swift advances by pro-Assad forces backed by #RuAF in #DeirEzzor-city where #ISIS pocket reduced by half past 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/XKT3wdoTgn — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) October 31, 2017

Deir ez-Zor, located on the west bank of the Euphrates river, is a center of oil production in Syria and a capital of the province with the same name bordering Iraq. By the beginning of 2015 Daesh militants had gained control over some parts of Deir ez-Zor and imposed a blockade on civilians and government forces in the rest of the city.

In Summer 2017, after the liberation of Palmyra and western Syria, the Syrian government Army began to advance toward Deir ez‑Zor province and in September with the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aerial support the siege was broken. The breach of the blockade secured a foothold for further offensives of the Syrian Army.

Russian Tu-22M3 bombers strike IS targets in Deir ez-Zor https://t.co/3vzM4nmFmK pic.twitter.com/sbFBZgXJHL — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 2, 2017

A rival offensive backed by the US-led coalition is pressing Daesh on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river. Iraqi forces announced on Friday they entered the city of Qaim and began the anti-terrorist operation from the Iraqi side of the territory held by the the Daesh militants.

