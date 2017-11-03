Silver News: Indians Buying Silver and New Technological Breakthroughs from Schiff Gold

Indians are buying silver and this could have a major impact on the world market for the white metal.

The Silver Institute covers this story, and highlights several other technological innovations involving silver, in its latest issue of Silver News. It also features an interview with ICE Benchmark Administration COO Matthew Glenville. His company recently began administering the silver benchmark and operating the auction underlying the London Bullion Market Association Silver Price.

India’s cultural affinity for silver underscores the country’s importance as a leading source of silver demand. To meet this need, India consumed 160.6 million ounces of silver in 2016, accounting for 16% of global silver demand. Between 2010-16, India imported 990 million ounces of silver.

The latest issue of Silver News also features some fascinating technological developments related to silver.

Researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet found that when they apply electricity to silver-embedded plastic devices used in hospitals, the antibacterial effect of the silver and electricity are greater than their sum. This allows a lesser amount of each to get the germ-killing job done.

TAKEO, a 120-year-old Japanese paper company, has joined with flexible-printed wiring board company Elephantech Inc. (formerly known as AgIC) to develop a rectangular silver-coated paper. When wrapped into a tube, the paper becomes a flashlight.

A new kitchen item from Peachy Clean combines silicone and silver to produce a dish scrubber that lasts a long time and doesn’t smell, company officials say.

Scientists at the California NanoSystems Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have created a mesh the resembles the brain’s structure using nanosilver. This could lead to further developments in the realm of artificial intelligence.

A Manitoba professor has developed a process using silver particles and a laser to study the formation of ice jams on rivers. To observe ice jam formation, researchers put silver particles into water. They then shine a special laser into the water. The laser’s beam reflects back and allows scientists to record

with a high-speed camera how ice jams behave.