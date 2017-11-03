October 31 is becoming a red letter day for societal and monetary revolution

“500 years ago to the day, on October 31, 1517, a German monk of the Augustinian order named Martin Luther sent a letter to his Archbishop expressing concern about certain practices of Church officials.

In Luther’s era it had become typical for clergymen to sell ‘indulgences’ to anyone who wanted to be pardoned for sins.

Martin Luther felt this practice was a terrible affront to Christian doctrine, so he sent a letter up the chain of command outlining 95 logical points in his argument.

And as a result, this letter would come to be responsible for kicking off one of the most important social transformations in all of human history, what we now call the Protestant Reformation.

The Reformation was ultimately about rejection of central authority… specifically, the Church.

By the 1500s the Church had firmly cemented its influence over nearly every aspect of life– commerce, politics, economics, family affairs, war, social trends, etc.

At the core of the Church’s power was its theological monopoly.

Underpinning this entire revolution was relatively new game-changing technology– the movable-type printing press.

Suddenly there was no more middle man standing between an individual and his relationship with a higher power– it was the ultimate in decentralization.”