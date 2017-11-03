October 31 is becoming a red letter day for societal and monetary revolution
October 31 is becoming a red letter day for societal and monetary revolution by Ken Schortgen – Rogue Money
Most people equate October 31st each year as the celebration of Halloween, however there are two other interesting events that occurred on this day… one 500 years ago and the other just nine years ago, that both carried the potential for societal and monetary revolution.
500 years ago yesterday a Monk from a Catholic Order became fed up with the corruption of the church and sought to protest what he saw by nailing ’95 Thesis’ to the local church door. This action, coupled with the advent of the Printing Press just a few decades earlier, sparked a revolution that would change the face of Europe forever, and bring about the rise individual freedoms and of the Age of Reason.
At that time the Printing Press was as revolutionary to mankind as another innovation would become five centuries later. And now with the internet acting as a beacon of light to nearly all the world the same way mass production of written knowledge became in Martin Luther’s era, that technology is being used to invoke a new and powerful tool for de-centralization.