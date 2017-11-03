Numismatic Gold and Bankers
“When it comes to buying physical gold and silver, it’s all about ounces.
In my opinion, numismatics are like baseball cards or stamp collections: they have their role, but they’re NOT for the purpose of buying gold for insurance or speculation.
That is until now, and it’s only due to a time-sensitive opportunity.
After speaking with Andy Schectman for the past 5 years about the precious metals market, for the first time, he suggested gold numismatics.
Andy is also a “gold by the ounces” guy, but he revealed that for the past 28 years since he’s been in business, $20 gold liberties have traded at a 10 to 20% premium. In fact, in 2010-2011, they traded as high as 60% over spot!
The premium has fallen so much that the costs for numismatic coins are nearly identical to your standard gold American Eagle.
To give you a real-life example, with gold at $1,280 per ounce, an Eagle is about $1,340 and specific numismatic coins are about $1,370!
These are pre-1933 coins. They aren’t making any more of them, and as gold demand rises, the renewed interest for these coins and premiums will increase dramatically.
Consider this: when gold traded for $1,000 per ounce, the Eagle traded for about $1,040 and these numismatic gold coins traded for $1,500+.
Consider buying PCGS or NGC Certified $20 Liberties and $20 Saint Gaudens in certified grades ranging from MS-61s/63s.
To listen to my recent interview with Andy Schectman, of Miles Franklin, click here.”
Daniel Ameduri
President, FutureMoneyTrends.com