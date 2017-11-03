A Major Paradigm Shift in Bitcoin? All Dips Now Strongly Bought? (Video)
A Major Paradigm Shift in Bitcoin? All Dips Now Strongly Bought? Video – Wall St for Main St
Has a major paradigm shift occurred in Bitcoin? Why have all dips in Bitcoin been strongly bought since July 2017 whereas years ago Bitcoin would have more major dips and much longer consolidation and bear market washout phases (2012-2015) where hardly anyone wanted to own it anymore? Is Bitcoin a bubble? Is there any fundamental justification for this much rise since July?