Lyn Ulbricht’s Son Got Two Life Sentences; What Happened, And What She’s Doing Now Video – Tom Woods

TDC Note – Ross Ulbricht operated the Silk Road Market using bitcoin. For those of you that hold bitcoin or any cryptocurrencies this should be of interest to you as the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Ulbricht may be used in the future against others wishing to participate in free market capitalism. The police state in action.

####

In 2015 Ross Ulbricht was convicted of crimes related to the operation of the Silk Road marketplace, where people could buy and sell goods anonymously. He was sentenced to an astonishing two life sentences plus 40 years. The case was shot through with irregularities, outrages, and horrific precedents. His mother, Lyn Ulbricht, joins me to discuss Ross’s case and where it goes from here.



Video Source