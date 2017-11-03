The Imbalances Are Immense. Plus A Look At Gold And The Mining Shares from King World News

As we move through the first week of trading in the month of November, one of the greats in the business stated, “The imbalances we have are just immense.” Plus there is a look at gold and the mining shares.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

November 2 ( King World News ) – Yesterday I noted the macro roulette staring us in the face, but I neglected to note that the Republican tax plan was also due to be unveiled today. This will be a case where the devil is in the details for sure, but it does appear that the proposed bill will be a tax cut for corporate America and, while some individuals will see lower taxes, others will pay more. Whether the bill is passable, I don’t have an opinion yet, but what I can say is that it is not at all clear to me how cutting corporate taxes will de facto create jobs. Could it? Yes. Will it all by itself? I am not so certain…

These Are Not Normal Circumstances

All things being equal, if the economy were a normal functioning one, corporations with higher earnings and cash on hand might expand and create jobs. On the other hand, given our economy is far from “normal,” they might just buy back more stock or up dividends. So it is not at all obvious that this will be particularly pro-growth. And in any case, we will have to see what actually can get passed before spending any time thinking about what the economic and financial ramifications may be.

In addition, the world’s favorite and largest company will report earnings tonight, that being Apple. I don’t see how they can avoid being disappointing, but bad news hasn’t really mattered to a large degree, with a few exceptions. Specifically, it mattered to Tesla last night after it reported pretty much disastrous results, especially if you think that an increasing cash burn with high debt levels are a problem — in addition to the production issues the company has.