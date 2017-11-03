Hillary Bought DNC, Clinton’s Deepening Legal Trouble, Fed Head Change by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Former head of the DNC (Democrat National Committee) Donna Brazile dropped some bombs on Hillary Clinton in her new book. Brazile says Hillary Clinton basically bought the DNC by loaning it $20 million in return for complete control of the organization. Brazile also charged Clinton rigged the 2016 Democrat primary to cheat Sanders out of the nomination. That means Clinton was the top person in both the Clinton Campaign and the DNC that paid Russian sources $12.6 million for the discredited and phony so-called “Trump Dossier.” This is same dossier that helped start the investigation into Donald Trump for Russian collusion, which has rendered zero evidence after more than a 15 months.

With this latest revelation, there is now even more talk of investigating the Clintons and what President Trump calls the “real Russian collusion story.” Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for money laundering. This happened long before he worked for Donald Trump and his campaign. Still, no Trump Russian collusion, but there is actual Russian collusion with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton while in the Obama Administration. Clinton and others, including President Obama, allowed 20% of U.S. uranium production to end up in Russian hands. This while Robert Mueller was Director of the FBI, who oversaw a multiple year investigation that uncovered Russian spies involved in money laundering, bribes and extortion trying to get control of U.S. uranium production. Despite knowing this, the deal to sell 20% of U.S. uranium production to the Russians was signed off on by the Obama Administration, and nobody stopped it.

The Fed will have a new head come early next year. Jerome Powell will succeed Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve Chairman in 2018.

