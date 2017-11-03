Grant Williams: Petroyuan Oil Contract could be a Game Changer Video – Erik Townsend – MarcoVoices

Erik Townsend welcomes back Grant Williams to MacroVoices. Erik and Grant discuss the outlook for the US dollar, the Petroyuan oil contract and the outlook on gold. They discuss inflation risks, interest rates and bonds, real estate and perspectives on China’s credit bubble.

They wrap things up discussing cryptocurrencies and the outlook on Europe.

