Grant Williams: Petroyuan Oil Contract could be a Game Changer (Video)
Grant Williams: Petroyuan Oil Contract could be a Game Changer Video – Erik Townsend – MarcoVoices
Erik Townsend welcomes back Grant Williams to MacroVoices. Erik and Grant discuss the outlook for the US dollar, the Petroyuan oil contract and the outlook on gold. They discuss inflation risks, interest rates and bonds, real estate and perspectives on China’s credit bubble.
They wrap things up discussing cryptocurrencies and the outlook on Europe.
Erik Townsend welcomes Grant Williams to MacroVoices. Erik and Grant discuss:
Outlook for the US dollar
Update on the Petroyuan oil contract
Edge of the Cliff
Inflation Risks on the Horizon?
When is the time for gold?
Thoughts on cryptocurrencies
Considerations on interest rates and yields
Australian real estate
Perspective on China’s credit bubble
Writing is on the wall in Europe