If All Goes As Planned, Everything Is About To Change 8 Weeks From Now (Video)
If All Goes As Planned, Everything Is About To Change 8 Weeks From Now Video – X22 Report
Obamacare enrollments are here again and the entire system might be on the verge of collapsing. It has been revealed that Clinton’s lawyer paid over 1 million dollars for the dossier. Donna Brazile tells all on how Clinton took charge of the DNC even before she was nominated. Spain orders the President of Catalonia arrested. South Korea says the North is preparing another missile launch. NK and the US are having talks behind the scenes. Russia has said that in 8 weeks the IS will be removed from Syria, everything is about to change. Kaspersky detects a virus that manipulates the public address and sends cryptos some place else.