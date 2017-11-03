Donna Brazile Breaks the Dam of Silence, Confirms the DNC Primaries Were Rigged Against Bernie Sanders By Nathan McDonald – Sprott Money

Many of us suspected and many of us assumed during the 2016 Presidential elections that there was a lot of funny business going on, on both sides. This is typical in our current shambled state of politics around the Western world, where politicians can be bought so easily and cheaply.

Mega Corporations have much more power than people think, and a lot of the times these companies and the elites that control them can alter the laws and change the course of history through massive donations to their candidate of choice, essentially buying a piece of them.

This is known, people know this happens, even if they don’t want to admit it, but typically, it is behind the scenes and obscure, never seeing the light of day. What is even less known is the fact that certain families seem to perpetually run candidates and get elected, despite their horrible track records. Their name alone seems to propel them into power, akin to the old noble system of the Feudal era.

But, times have changed since that era and these families have gotten much smarter, better have they become at camouflaging what they are doing and better have they become at distracting the peasant masses. That is until recently.

What we are seeing now is a mass awakening. For years, I have been writing and talking about the reality that we live under, and for years I have been lumped in with tin foil hat conspiracy theorist. Yet, year after year, one after the other, another “conspiracy” is verified as fact and another tin foil hat is thrown in the dust bin.

One such conspiracy that I and countless others talked about last year, surrounded the DNC primary and how it was completely and utterly rigged against Bernie Sanders from the start.

Anyone paying attention could tell that Bernie had the hype, he had the organic movement and he had the support of the mass majority of those that made up the Democratic party. Yet, state after state, Hillary Clinton won and or was simply rewarded the victory due to the DNC’s broken nomination system.

This baffled people, and they screamed to the heavens above – frustrated Bernie supporters rallied and protested. They knew they were having a fast one pulled on them, they knew the DNC was working hand in hand with the Clinton campaign, and they knew that democracy was being cast aside as their Feudal lord was being placed upon her throne.

Now, we learn the truth, we can take off the tin foil hat and cast it upon the ever growing pile. Donna Brazile, the former intern head of the DNC party during the campaign, who was hoisted into her position after her predecessor was cast out in shame, has come forward , confirming everything we already knew. Bernie didn’t stand a chance. It was rigged from the start.

In an exclusive piece she penned for Politico, she breaks it all down:

“I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested. I’d had my suspicions from the moment I walked in the door of the DNC a month or so earlier, based on the leaked emails. But who knew if some of them might have been forged? I needed to have solid proof, and so did Bernie.”



She continues…

“Wait,” I said. “That victory fund was supposed to be for whoever was the nominee, and the state party races. You’re telling me that Hillary has been controlling it since before she got the nomination?”

Gary said the campaign had to do it or the party would collapse.

“That was the deal that Robby struck with Debbie,” he explained, referring to campaign manager Robby Mook. “It was to sustain the DNC. We sent the party nearly $20 million from September until the convention, and more to prepare for the election.”



She breaks the news to Bernie…

“I had to keep my promise to Bernie. I was in agony as I dialed him. Keeping this secret was against everything that I stood for, all that I valued as a woman and as a public servant.

I told Bernie I had found Hillary’s Joint Fundraising Agreement. I explained that the cancer was that she had exerted this control of the party long before she became its nominee. Had I known this, I never would have accepted the interim chair position, but here we were with only weeks before the election.

Bernie took this stoically.”



“When I hung up the call to Bernie, I started to cry, not out of guilt, but out of anger.”



As most of you know, I for one was not a fan of Bernie, or his socialist policies, but I was even less of a fan of Hillary and her cronyism. But, what I am a fan of is freedom, liberty and democracy.

I urge everyone to read Donna Brazile’s full article here , and think long and hard about the cold hard reality of how far “democracy” in the West has fallen. How have we gotten to this point and how can we bring back the power, to we the people?

This is a fight worth fighting. Keep waking people up, keep informing people, and know this – the masses cannot be silenced forever. Eventually, as it always does, the free market and liberty will exert its will and win the day, as it always has and as it always will. The pendulum has begun to swing.