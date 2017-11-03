Here Comes Antifa This Weekend Video – Bill Still

Yes, the Soviet Union may be dead and gone, but the Soviet philosophy is not – divide and conquer all those who refuse to submit to rule by only the law of the jungle – as opposed to the rule of law.

One of the uber left’s newest initiatives to divide and conquer America has been the rise of Antifa. We’re not quite sure why it hasn’t worked that well, but it’s got something to do with the inate wisdom of red-blooded Americans.

In any case, Antifa’s latest attempt will begin tomorrow, Saturday as they try to paint the Trump/Pence administration as an illegitimate regime in need of impeachment at the least, or some sort of violent ouster – preferably.

This weekend has been in the works since these documents were published on August 6 by Refuse Fascism. And by the way, I just can’t resist noting the outright irony of an openly fascist group trying to thinly disguise themselves by use of the age-old smoke and mirrors technique – that is trying to label your opponents with the very violent and illicit tactics that you, yourself, are using.



And that is exactly what the Clintons have done by trying to brand President Trump as a secret Russian colluder, when they, themselves have perpetrated an unbelievable collusion with the old Soviet active measures group, the size and scale of which are just starting to come to light.

Their continued attempts to tie Trump to Russia are not working very well, but they have nothing else to throw up to try to slow the Trump Train which is continuing to plow through the swamp.

According to the laughable Antifa call to arms:

“Our protest must grow day after day and night after night—thousands becoming hundreds of thousands, and then millions—determined to act to put a stop to the grave danger that the Trump/Pence Regime poses to the world by demanding that this whole regime be removed from power…”

Do not be alarmed. The police are on our side – with the exception of those in Las Vegas who have been shut down by an FBI that appears to have been significantly co-opted into the enemy camp during the Obama years.