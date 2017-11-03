CIA is Pushing to Control Cyberspace, All of Us Must be Really Worried Author: Valery Kulikov – Journal-NEO

For a quite a while now, Western media sources have been engaged in a sort of a competition, striving to publish as many articles about so-called Russian hackers as they possibly could, while complaining about the alleged damage those unseen hackers inflicted upon the US-style democracy.

Just recently, The Washington Post would feature a propaganda article about Russia’s push towards the control of cyberspace. And what else could one expect from a media source that is being sponsored by the CIA, if various reports across the net are to be trusted. A casual reader would be bewildered by the sheer amount of article published by this media source that are aimed at triggering anti-Russian hysteria in the US. It’s curious that the above mentioned opinion peace mentions the CIA a total of 19 times, while forgetting to mention that the sole owner of the Washington Post received a total of 600 million dollars from the CIA. Under these circumstances, you won’t find a lot of facts on the pages of this propaganda mouthpiece, there’s speculations, quotes of unnamed “informed sources” and that’s pretty much it.

With the use of such pocket journals Washington has been trying to motivate Europe into starting a sort of a crusade against Russia, even though this crusade would directly contradict Brussels’ best interests. However, it’s pretty clear that the main purpose of this latest information war is an attempt to hide the extent of control that the CIA exercises over the web.

The CIA was founded some 70 years ago, and ever since 2001 it has been enjoying political and budgetary advantages over its competitor – the NSA, due to the fact that it hasn’t just created the notorious fleet of unmanned murderous vehicles, but has also assembled an impressive army of hackers.

Over the course of its history, the CIA has been engaged in political assassinations, coups d’etats, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, bribery and other criminal acts. If anyone still wonders is there any real conspiracies in this world, he should seek no further as all of the activities that the CIA has been engaged in are conspiracies against the people of the United States and the peoples of the whole world. That’s the position of Norwegian Steigan.no, that would describe the CIA as a criminal organization, since pretty much everything that this agency does is illegal. Therefore, the US government and pro-government media that are connected with this agency are complied to uphold utmost secrecy about its operations. While Western media sources would describe the US as a bastion of peace and democracy, the agency that is supposed to protect this bastion is running all sorts of criminal organizations around the globe. Those sources are pretty manipulative in their attempts to whitewash such “operations”, since they are being sponsored by the same people that pay the CIA.

That’s why the Americans will never see pictures of disfigured bodies of Iraqi, Afghan, Libyan and Syrian children who were murdered in broad daylight by American mercenaries or a wide variety of illegal munitions dropped from US military planes to advance CIA’s secret operations.

Similarly, American media sources keep squiet about the role that the CIA played in establishing total control over the cyberspace. Let’s recall a handful of CIA’s internal documents that were released due to the efforts of the WikiLeaks team. The so-called Vault 7 papers that were released last March contain a total of 8761 files about Langley’s Center for Cyber Intelligence that is engaged in hacking computers, cell phones and TV sets. These reports demonstrate the true scale and direction of the global hacker program of the CIA, and the arsenal of malicious programs and zero day exploits that have been weaponized against a wide range of American and European users, including those who happen to be Apple’s, Google’s, and Microsoft’s faithful customers.

It’s all started with the publication titled Dark Matter, describing CIA’s tactics of hacking and infecting Apple’s devices. Then WikiLeaks would publish additional 676 files stolen from the CIA, the so-called Marble dossier, revealing its extensive capabilities to remain anonymous, while designing its malicious programs in such a way for them to be trackable “back” to Russia or China.

This series of revelations was followed by a release of 27 documents on the CIA Grasshopper program, which is aimed at creating malicious spy-ware “updates” for the Windows operating system.

Finally, almost two months after initial reports, WikiLeaks would release classified documents about the so-called operation Athena, which aims at creating malware that would download itself on a system to copy all of its files remotely. The malware is capable of infecting various versions of Windows and was developed by the CIA in cooperation with Siege Technologies, which is registered in New Hampshire.

WikiLeaks has also published reports on CIA’s Dumbo project, which, through total control of cyberspace, can turn off cameras remotely and damage any records that could compromise infiltration activities of the Physical Access Group.

Dumbo can recognize, monitor and manage systems operated by Windows, while detecing cams and microphones connected by both wire, Bluetooth, or WiFi. A CIA operator can now stop a recording or delete records, leaving no trace that the CIA could be engaged in some sort of illegal activities.

In the WikiLeaks documents of the CIA, there is also a lot of documents about the ability of this intelligence agency to organize hacker attacks to impersonate other groups. In particular, as part of the Umbrage program, the CIA collects and maintains an extensive library of offensive technologies “stolen” from programs written in other countries, including the Russian Federation. With the help of this project, the CIA can not only diversify its attacks, but also attribute them to others, leaving the “fingerprints” of those groups from whom the CIA stole their offensive capabilities. It would also use foreign languages in the coding deliberately as it has been revelead by in the detailed analysis of one of such impersonation attacks that was exposed by the BAE Systems blog.

There’s more that enough documents on the web now to state that the CIA is trying to abuse the cyberspace in every way possible. So maybe it’s time to paraphrase the article mentioned at the very beginning of this piece: “It’s not Russia, but the CIA is gaining control over cyberspace. We should all be worried!”

Valeriy Kulikov, expert politologist, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”