How Do You Boost The Economy To Make The Public Believe We Have Recovered (Video)
How Do You Boost The Economy To Make The Public Believe We Have Recovered Video – X22 Report
Venezuela might be on a verge of a default, we will see what happens when they try to restructure the debt. Employment numbers were revised and the employment rate dropped to 4.1. Waiters and waitresses were the big gains after falling off a cliff last month, makes you wonder. Retailers cut 8 thousand right before the holiday season. US mortgage activity plummets. The Swiss National Bank buys billions worth of stocks.