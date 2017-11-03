Big Money News Pushes Bitcoin Over $7,000 Video – Bill Still

This morning, Bitcoin leapt over the $7,000 mark, setting a new record high of $7350, before a sharp, $450 sell-off as some traders took profits. At this hour, it is trading at $7,085.

Bitcoin had only broken over the $5,000 mark on Oct. 11, followed by breaking the $6,000 mark 8 days later, on Oct. 19th.

As usual, traders took some profits, knocking more than 10% off the price. It took until Oct. 28th, to hit the $6,000 mark once again. But since then, it blasted through the $7,000 mark in less than 5 days.

Why? Easy. On Tuesday the 31st, the CMD – the Chicago Merchantile Exchange – the world’s largest options and futures exchange – announced that it would begin trading Bitcoin futures by the end of this year, pending regulatory review.

This is the legitimacy that the cryptocurrency has sought since its inception – a direct link between the crypto-coin system and the US Dollar.



According to CME CEO, Terry Duffy:

“Given increasing client interest in the evolving cryptocurrency markets, we have decided to introduce a bitcoin futures contract.”

He says he is confident that the Bitcoin launch will soon because they have laid careful groundwork with regulators:

“They understand our application. And they understand our model very, very well.”

Now, well-respected financial analysts are predicting Bitcoin will continue on its path of spectacular growth. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicts that Bitcoin will top $20,000 by 2022. However many in the Bitcoin community think it will hit $10,000 before the end of this year.

However, more big-money entrants into the BTC market are coming. In August, the CBOE – Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest US options exchange – said it plans to offer Bitcoin futures by early 2018.