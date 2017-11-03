A2A with Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics (Podcast)
by TFMetals Report · Published · Updated
A2A with Dave Kranzler of Investment Research Dynamics Podcast – TFMetals Report
Our pal, DenverDave, stopped by today for a full hour of analysis and commentary. You should be sure to listen.
As always, this was a fun discussion with Dave and the hour flew by quickly. Among the topics covered:
- the ponzi scheme financials of TSLA and AMZN
- the eventual likelihood of a yuan-denominated crude oil contract
- Dave’s opinion of Novo Resources and the speculative boom in Australia
- finding relative value in the mining sector
- his outlook for price given the current CoT structure of both Comex metals
- and a whole bunch of stuff in between
Again, this baby checks in at just over an hour but I think you’ll find it a beneficial use of your time. Thanks again to Dave for spending some time with us.
TF
Dave Kranzler
Dave Kranzler spent many years working in various Wall Street jobs. After business school, he primarily traded junk bonds for a large bank. Dave graduated from Oberlin College with majors in Economics and English and he also has an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance.
Currently, he co-manages a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. He has nearly thirty years of experience in studying, researching, analyzing and investing in the financial markets.
His goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy. His daily articles can be found at his site, http://investmentresearchdynamics.com and the site for his metals fund is http://goldenreturnscapital.com/?p=information-gold-fund.