10 Survival Movies List by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

TDC Note – Having seen most of the movies listed below, I would agree these are excellent resources to spark ideas. I would change a couple of moves but overall, a great list.

Have you watched any survival movies lately? While films from Hollywood are often filled with garbage, I thought that I would list 10 survival movies for your interest.

I’m not saying that these are not hyped up or unrealistic in any way, however there may be some lessons learned for SHTF survival, possibly including what NOT to do!

I have watched all of these survival movies at one time or another (and lots more). The following list came to mind, all of them unique in their own way.

If you’re looking for some movie entertainment, you might watch any of these given the survival genre.

1. THE ROAD (2009)

Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Robert Duvall, Charlize Theron

A post-apocalyptic tale of the survival of a father and his young son as they journey across a barren America that was destroyed by a mysterious cataclysm.

“The Road” DVD

2. THE BOOK OF ELI (2010)

Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman

Striding through a bleak and barren world Eli is headed west. But on the way, he passes devastation and squalor, and occasionally he must mete out some devastation of his own with a sharp blade. When he arrives in what passes for a town in this dust-and-ash future, the power-hungry owner of the town’s bar covets his one important possession.

“The Book Of Eli” DVD

3. THE EDGE (1997)

Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin

A plane crash pits an intellectual billionaire against a self-satisfied fashion photographer in a brutal struggle for survival.

“The Edge” DVD

4. THE DAY AFTER (1983)

Jason Robards, JoBeth Williams

The countdown has begun! Against the real-life backdrop of the U.S. deployment of WMDs in Europe during the escalating Cold War, this “dramatically involving [and] agonizingly graphic film” (The Hollywood Reporter) about nuclear holocaust detonated a direct hit into the heartland of America.

“The Day After” DVD

5. ALIVE (1993)

John Malkovich, Sam Behrens

A team of tough rugby players survive a plane crash deep in the desolate, snow-covered Andes. Stranded there, they must overcome incredible odds to stay alive.