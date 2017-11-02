The Ugly Truth About No Go Zones | Raheem Kassam and Stefan Molyneux Video

“No Go Zones. That’s what they’re called. And while the politically correct try to deny their existence, the shocking reality of these “No Go Zones”—where Sharia law can prevail and local police stay away—can be attested to by its many victims.”

“Now Raheem Kassam, a courageous reporter and editor at Breitbart.com, takes us where few journalists have dared to tread—inside the No Go Zones, revealing areas that Western governments, including the United States, don’t want to admit exist within their own borders.”

“With compelling reporting, Kassam takes you into Islamic areas you might not even know existed—communities, neighborhoods, and whole city districts from San Bernardino, California, (a No Go Zone of the mind) to Hamtramck, Michigan (essentially an Islamic colony in the Midwest); from Malmö, Sweden, to the heart of London, England—where infidels are unwelcome, Islamic law is king, and extremism grows.”

Raheem Kassam is the Editor in Chief of Breitbart London, a senior distinguished fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the author of “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.”



