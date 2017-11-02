Twitter Admits Censorship In Lead Up To 2016 Presidential Election by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

Earlier today, social media giant Twitter was reported to have engaged in severe censorship during the 2016 US Presidential election, specifically hiding hashtags which would be harmful to the interests of the Clinton campaign. The news fuels serious questions about the influence of powerful social media companies and their potential role as gatekeepers in favor of the establishment.

The Daily Caller reports that Twitter’s systems hid 48 percent of tweets using the #DNCLeak hashtag and 25 percent of tweets using #PodestaEmails, Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett said in his written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The report adds that “Approximately one quarter (25%) of [#PodestaEmails tweets] received internal tags from our automation detection systems that hid them from searches,” Edgett said.

This is incredibly significant not only because it validates widespread claims that Twitter had engaged in censorship that specifically benefitted the Clinton campaign during the run-up to the 2016 US Presidential election.