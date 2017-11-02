TONY CARTALUCCI-LAND DESTROYER TALKS ABOUT BABA BEIJING Video – Jeff j Brown – China Rising

I am really pleased to share with China Rising Radio Sinoland fans and followers a written interview with Tony Cartalucci. His website is called Land Destroyer, which is pictured above (http://landdestroyer.blogspot.jp/). His Twitter account is https://twitter.com/LandDestroyer and Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/Land-Destroyer-196200803724886/.

Tony is an independent American geopolitical analyst based in Thailand. His work covers world events from a Southeast Asian perspective and promotes self-sufficiency as one of the keys to true freedom.

I have been a big fan of Tony’s for several years now and enjoy getting his email alerts. His articles are always insightful and informed. He obviously has a lot of non-mainstream connections around Asia and puts them to good use. It is Tony who finally clarified for me all the machinations of the Thaksin Red Shirts in Thailand, and his analysis of the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar just tells it like it is. His geopolitical brush is broad, covering the entire Eurasian landmass and beyond. Most importantly, he is fearless in speaking truth to Western empire.

