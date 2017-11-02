Pickup Sales Boom, Cars get crushed, Tesla Deliveries Plunge by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

Carmageddon for Tesla, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai, and Kia.

Tesla had its worst quarter ever, which means something. It reported today that it lost $671 million on $2.98 billion in revenues. In the three quarters this year, it lost $1.47 billion. The Model 3 isn’t happening in any appreciable numbers. Only a few hundred hand-fabricated units have been rolled out, with mass-production being woefully behind the company’s silly promises. All this is OK for a young company trying to needle the giants. But its stock price isn’t OK. Though shares fell to $305 in late trading, down 21% from their peak earlier this year, they’re still giving Tesla a market capitalization of an inexplicable $54 billion.

In October, according to Audodata estimates, Tesla sold a total of 3,550 vehicles in the US, down 13.4% from a year ago. Tesla deliveries in the US, after a strong first half, have been declining since July on a year-over-year basis. Whatever happens to the Model 3, Tesla is losing ground in the US with its other models.

Tesla’s market share in the US in October was a minuscule 0.26% of the 1,354,875 total new vehicles sold in the month. Tesla was ahead only of Maserati and Ferrari – tiny niche brands. Beyond the Wall Street hype, when it comes down to real sales numbers in this vast industry, Tesla essentially gets lost as a rounding error.

Among all automakers, total new-vehicle sales in the US fell 1.3% in October to 1.355 million units (delivered by dealers to their customers, or delivered by automakers directly to large fleet customers).

On a year-to-date basis, total sales are down 1.7%, which puts the industry 250,000 vehicles behind last year at this time. Of the 10 months so far this year, nine experienced year-over-year sales declines, with September having been the exception.

October had one selling day less than last year, so the Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of retail sales, which adjusts for seasonal and selling-day differences, was 18.09 million units, weaker than September, but the second highest so far this year. Harvey did push some buttons:

Trucks, trucks, trucks — Texas needs them.

Overall truck sales – pickups, vans, SUVs, and small SUVs (“crossovers” because they’re often based on a car chassis) – rose 3.6% to 876,140 units compared to October last year, and are up 4.3% year-to-date.

Trucks sales accounted for 64.6% of total sales. Pickup trucks were in high demand.

Ford F-Series sales surged 15.9%, their best October since 2004. The average F-series price jumped by $4,000 from a year ago to $47,300! These are high-margin units; Americans don’t mind paying extra for a truck.

GM’s Chevrolet Silverado sales rose 6.8%; GMC Sierra sales jumped 25.5%.

Fiat Chrysler’s Ram pickup sales rose 1%, producing its best October ever.

Nissan’s Titan truck sales surged 29%.

Toyota’s Tundra truck sales rose 5.1%.