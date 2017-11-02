There Is A New Economic World Order Which Will Transform The World (Video)
The US Government and Fed stats make no sense, a closer look shows how the information has been manipulated. US manufacturing productivity declines. There is a new world order that is emerging and it will transform the world and the US might be left out in the cold. The way of life for many people is about to change and many will have a hard problem dealing with it.