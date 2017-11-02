Multi-Billionaire Hugo Salinas Price – There Will Be Total, Absolute Breakdown In The World from King World News

Multi-billionaire Hugo Salinas Price just warned there will be total, absolute breakdown of conditions in the world.

“Silver may have been strong due to fears about silver “warrants,” as today the nickel market was up about 10% due to a report (by Bloomberg) of an $80 million loss suffered by ED&F Man as a consequence of (previously disclosed) counterfeit nickel warrants. My best silver source said he felt it was possible that could be the case with silver, though he did admit it was probably a long shot.” — Bill Fleckenstein

Total Breakdown

November 2 ( King World News ) – Multi-billionaire Hugo Salinas Price: “Money, in its highest manifestation, is gold. However, silver can also be money, though not as aptly as gold.

Money is, has always been, and always will be a commodity. Bitcoins, as well as Dollars and all other currencies today, are not and cannot be money, because they are not commodities…

In trade, all commodities exhibit what is called a “declining marginal utility”, with one notable exception.

Carl Menger (1840-1921, Vienna) illustrated the phenomenon of declining marginal utility by the example of a farmer who owns a wheat field. Suppose he only gets one sack of wheat from a crop. This is the most valuable, and he will use the wheat to feed his family. Each successive sack of wheat obtained by the farmer is devoted to progressively less valuable applications; finally, there comes a point where the farmer uses the last incoming sack of wheat to feed his pet canary.

Thus, as we own more of a given good, the less valuable to us is the last good. The “marginal utility” of a good declines as we have more of that good.